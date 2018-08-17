ACCUWEATHER

What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health

EMBED </>More Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather. (California Highway Patrol)

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.

"It's not only wood, it's also everything else in the forest. It could be structures. Especially if there's cars or any other industrial things being burned, that just adds a lot of factors into what's in the wildfire smoke," AccuWeather meteorologist Faith Eherts explained.

Small particles can enter your lungs, making it harder to breathe. You could also be inhaling toxic gases from burning synthetic materials.

MORE: Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

"It could be chemicals and rubber and whatever is stored in the house; that's added to the mix and that can be particularly more toxic," ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Andrew Ordon said.

Carbon monoxide is the most common gas found in wildfire smoke. It can be deadly, even in small quantities.

Heat is also a major threat. When toxic gases heat up, they can burn your respiratory tract. When the air gets hot enough, a single breath can be fatal.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldwildfirebrush firefirehealthdisaster
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Feels Like temps will be over 105° again Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Small chance of development near South America
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of burning woman's body he says died during sex
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughter shocked by arrest
Doctor given probation for raping patient at Ben Taub
Houston man gets prison for bombing Confederate statue
No bond for 3 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old
Treasurer: No taxpayer money at risk in dominatrix scandal
Show More
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Body found at burning home where 82-year-old went missing
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
More News