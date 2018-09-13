WEATHER

Hurricane Florence could still bring catastrophic storm surge even as a Category 1 storm

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 chief meteorologist Tim Heller is illustrating the effects of hurricanes as they move up the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

By
Hurricane Florence is forecast to make landfall on Friday as a Category 1 storm, with winds between 74-95 mph. But what does that mean?

Hurricanes are ranked according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Even though Florence is "only" a Category 1 hurricane, the storm surge could be catastrophic.

The National Hurricane Center warns the storm surge could be 9- to 13-feet high in some coastal sections of North Carolina.

Much like Hurricane Ike, which made landfall in southeast Texas 10 years ago this week, the storm surge will be much worse than the wind.

Since Florence was once a Category 4 hurricane when it was over the open water of the Atlantic, it caused ocean water to rise.

Now, even though winds are weaker, the elevated water level is pushing ashore with the storm.

Follow Tim Heller on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencestormdisasteru.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Coastal residents wait, watch as Florence's fury begins
Coastal counties under Flash Flood Watch until noon Friday
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Coastal counties under Flash Flood Watch until noon Friday
HPD officer arrested for DWI outside child's school
Woman claims HPD won't help get squatter out of home
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
Thieves in Katy target retiree for checks and $100 bill
School sex scandals on the rise in the Houston area
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Show More
Jersey Village HS united in orange for child fighting leukemia
Beto signs seen tampered twice in Houston neighborhood
Usain Bolt victorious in zero gravity race with astronauts
Husband questioned in connection with missing mother of 6
Man wanted for allegedly flashing himself to Pasadena girl
More News