accuweather

Jupiter, the Milky Way and other things to see in the sky in June 2019

Look to the sky this month -- there's a lot going on! Here's a look at what to expect from AccuWeather:

  • June will be one of the best times to see Jupiter in the night sky. The gas giant will reach opposition on June 10, and you might be able to see the planet's signature red spot or its largest moons through a telescope.
  • June 21 marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Seasons change because of Earth's tilt on its axis as it orbits the sun.
  • Try to catch a glimpse of the Milky Way. Head to a dark area on a clear, moonless night. The Milky Way will look like a fuzzy, faint stream of milk across the night sky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweatherstarspace
ACCUWEATHER
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News