Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

A gas-powered portable generator is the most basic backup generator and can get you through a short-term blackout, according to AccuWeather. Place it in your yard and plug it into your home using extension cords.

Portable generators often cost between $500 and $1,500 depending on the model.

A standby generator is much more powerful and convenient. It immediately turns on when the power goes out, but your wallet will take a hit. They cost between $5,000 and $15,000 dollars.
