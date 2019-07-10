ABC13 hurricane guide

What to do and buy ahead of a major storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you know there's a chance of bad weather coming your way, being prepared is key.

There are things you can do and buy ahead of time that might make the preparedness process easier.

  • Go to the grocery store. Get the essentials and nonperishable food items.
  • Head to the gas station to fill up your tank.
  • Go to the bank or ATM so that you have any cash you might need for the next few days.
  • Sign up for text alerts at your local emergency center.
  • Purchase items like a portable charger in case you're in a place where an outlet is unavailable.
  • Look into your flood insurance and make sure you have everything you need.
  • Go around the house and take photos of any items for insurance purposes.
  • Download the ABC13 app to monitor any updates on the storm.

