What to do and buy ahead of a major storm

Go to the grocery store. Get the essentials and nonperishable food items.

Head to the gas station to fill up your tank.

Go to the bank or ATM so that you have any cash you might need for the next few days.

Sign up for text alerts at your local emergency center.

Purchase items like a portable charger in case you're in a place where an outlet is unavailable.

Look into your flood insurance and make sure you have everything you need.

Go around the house and take photos of any items for insurance purposes.



Download the ABC13 app to monitor any updates on the storm.





HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you know there's a chance of bad weather coming your way, being prepared is key.There are things you can do and buy ahead of time that might make the preparedness process easier.