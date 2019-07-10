What to do and buy ahead of a major storm

There are things you can do and buy ahead of time that might make the preparedness process easier.
- Go to the grocery store. Get the essentials and nonperishable food items.
- Head to the gas station to fill up your tank.
- Go to the bank or ATM so that you have any cash you might need for the next few days.
- Sign up for text alerts at your local emergency center.
- Purchase items like a portable charger in case you're in a place where an outlet is unavailable.
- Look into your flood insurance and make sure you have everything you need.
- Go around the house and take photos of any items for insurance purposes.
- Download the ABC13 app to monitor any updates on the storm.