WEATHER

Heavy rain causing street flooding near elementary school in Dickinson

EMBED </>More Videos

Dickinson ISD says it will be open, but some bus routes may run late.

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rainfall overnight is causing street flooding in Dickinson.

Water pooled outside of Hughes Road Elementary School and near a neighborhood.

Another school in Dickinson ISD tweeted that it will begin at its normal time, however some bus routes may be running late.



Clear Creek ISD also expected bus delays but plans to operate classes on a normal schedule.


Meteorologist Travis Herzog says parts of Galveston County have received up to six inches of rain.

In Texas City, the flooding and high water has become a larger issue forcing the school district to cancel classes Tuesday.

The College of the Mainland also announced it will be closed due to flooding.



You can check trouble spots here.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Dickinson, where there's street flooding across from an elementary school.

EMBED More News Videos

The water is starting to rise in the parking lot of an elementary school in Dickinson.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
CLASSES CANCELLED: No school in Texas City due to flooding
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties
Too many mosquitoes? Request spraying in Brazoria County
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
More Weather
Top Stories
CLASSES CANCELLED: No school in Texas City due to flooding
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
Family of man shot by officer says her version of events is wrong
Scared teen pilot lands safely after plane loses wheel
Show More
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
Woman wakes up to find coyote in her bedroom
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Too many mosquitoes? Request spraying in Brazoria County
More News