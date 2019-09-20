Weather

HISD teacher makes bench bridge to keep elementary students dry during Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Durham Elementary School flooded during Imelda, a teacher stepped in to help the young students stay high and dry as they made their way to lunch.

The video, that has since gone viral, was taken by a teacher who chose to remain anonymous.

The teacher said that after the rain started pouring down around 11 a.m. there were inches of water in the walkway. She and other teachers knew the children would be cold in wet clothing, so one of them decided to use benches as a walkway.

"He started grabbing the benches and made a long bridge for the kids," the teacher said.

In the video, inches of water can be seen in the walkway that's located outside of the school.

The anonymous teacher said that the video was taken to share the circumstances that the students and faculty face every time it rains.

"It showed teachers jumping into action and doing what was necessary to make sure those students felt safe and secure," she said. "The students are the priority and nothing else mattered in that moment."
