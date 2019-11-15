Weather

Sunshine and slow warming today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready for some warmer weather and sunshine, you'll love today.

We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons today and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.

The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.

