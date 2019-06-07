'Damage everywhere': Storm snaps power lines and rips roofs in Ft. Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thursday's strong storms left some damage to homes, trees and power lines in Fort Bend County.Much of the damage was near Rosenberg, Beasley, and Needville. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported.Tammy Shed shared video with ABC13 Eyewitness News from outside her home in Needville. She was about to feed her chickens when she got quite a scare. The wind whipped up and ripped apart some of a metal roof.Near Rosenberg, the rain ushered in something more terrifying at the Longoria home on Highway 90 near Spencer Road."It started raining, and my son got really scared because we've never experienced anything like this before," said Celeste Longoria as she stood outside, looking at her roof that had been peeled away."The house was just moving and moving and you could just hear the hail hitting the windows. I heard a big pop and we just stayed in there. It seemed like forever, and finally we were able to come out. And we came out and just saw the damage everywhere," she said.The storm broke limbs, downed power lines, and on Harlem Road at Highway 90A, it left a tree blocking a lane.But soon the dark sky lightened, revealing a rainbow and a beautiful sunset.