WEATHER

Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees

EMBED </>More Videos

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.
Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherlake michiganwind chillcoldwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Houston Weather: The big warm-up is just beginning
Winter storm freezing everything from clothes to train tracks
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
WARRANT: What HPD thought it would find before shootout
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
What to know about black tar heroin
Roger Clemens' son accusing bar bouncer of assault
Car plunges into water at Kemah Boardwalk
MFAH painting may have been stolen by Nazis
Transformation of iconic Sears building to begin in May
Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death
Show More
Robert Mitchell Jennings: From first robbery to 2019 Texas execution
Who is death row in mate Robert Jennings?
School nurse hailed for catching boy's potential fatal ailment
US prosecutor calls evidence against El Chapo overwhelming
Measles outbreak reaches Hawaii after cases in Pacific Northwest
More News