REMEMBER WHEN

Snow in Houston happens more than you think

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at Houston's history with snow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, but it does happen. In fact, since 1881, it has snowed 94 times in Houston.

It snowed three times in the winter of 2017-2018, marking the second time in Houston it has snowed three times in one winter.

In the winter of 1973, it snowed three times, dropping 2 inches on Jan. 11, 1.4 inches on Feb. 9-10, and 1.4 inches on Feb. 17-18.

The mother of all snows came on Valentine's Day in 1895. Houston was hit with 20 inches of snow on Feb. 14 and 15. The snow didn't just fall in Houston. It was a massive storm that dropped snow from Tampico, Mexico to Pensacola, Florida and set records in New Orleans and Alabama.

Snow in Market Square Houston, 1895


It would be more than 30 years before Houston saw a decent amount of snow again. In 1929, 2.5 inches of snow fell on Dec. 21-22.

In Jan. 1940, 3 inches of snow fell in Houston, and it snowed again in Jan. 1949, dropping 2.6 inches of snow.

Snow on the grounds of the Staiti House, Houston in 1940


The second biggest snow in Houston history came on Feb. 12, 1960, with 4.4 inches of snow recorded.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston firefighters battle huge blaze during snow storm in 1960


It snowed seven times in the 1980s, with the most snow coming on Dec. 22, 1989, with 1.7 inches.

Houston's new record for earliest snow fall of the season is now Nov. 13, 2018.

The latest snow fall recorded of the season occurred on March 22, 1968.
Related Topics:
weathersnowhistoryremember whenABC13 TBTHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REMEMBER WHEN
The Houston festival that was banned
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
31 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well
LOOKING BACK: Remembering the collapse of Enron
More remember when
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
It's snowing! Flurries falling in Houston and surrounding areas
More Weather
Top Stories
18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
6-year-old girl out of surgery after being hit by stray bullet
Police charge man with series of violent robberies in Chinatown
Curse-filled rant directed at Confederate monument protesters
Driver cited after large spools roll off truck on East Freeway
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
2 Lamar HS freshmen died from gunshot wounds to the head
Show More
HISD cancels Special Olympics event this week due to cold
SNOW IN TEXAS! Amarillo sees first snow of the season
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Family returns to lake where father of 3 found dead
Girl explains how she used code word to outsmart kidnapper
More News