Snow in Houston happens more than you think

Snow in Market Square Houston, 1895

Snow on the grounds of the Staiti House, Houston in 1940

Snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, but it does happen. In fact, since 1881, it has snowed 94 times in Houston.It snowed three times in the winter of 2017-2018, marking the second time in Houston it has snowed three times in one winter.In the winter of 1973, it snowed three times, dropping 2 inches on Jan. 11, 1.4 inches on Feb. 9-10, and 1.4 inches on Feb. 17-18.The mother of all snows came on Valentine's Day in 1895. Houston was hit with 20 inches of snow on Feb. 14 and 15. The snow didn't just fall in Houston. It was a massive storm that dropped snow from Tampico, Mexico to Pensacola, Florida and set records in New Orleans and Alabama.It would be more than 30 years before Houston saw a decent amount of snow again. In 1929, 2.5 inches of snow fell on Dec. 21-22.In Jan. 1940, 3 inches of snow fell in Houston, and it snowed again in Jan. 1949, dropping 2.6 inches of snow.The second biggest snow in Houston history came on Feb. 12, 1960, with 4.4 inches of snow recorded.It snowed seven times in the 1980s, with the most snow coming on Dec. 22, 1989, with 1.7 inches.Houston's new record for earliest snow fall of the season is now Nov. 13, 2018.The latest snow fall recorded of the season occurred on March 22, 1968.