Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mostly sunny, beautiful weather is in the forecast for today. High temps will be close to 70 with low humidity.Winds will continue to strengthen Wednesday night ahead of a powerful weather system moving into Texas Friday. Scattered showers on Thursday will transition into scattered thunderstorms on Friday. It'll be very windy both days.A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is likely to move through Friday evening into Friday night. We're still working out the details on these storms, but right now it looks like if any storms do turn severe they could produce severe winds in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.