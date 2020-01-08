Weather

Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mostly sunny, beautiful weather is in the forecast for today. High temps will be close to 70 with low humidity.

Winds will continue to strengthen Wednesday night ahead of a powerful weather system moving into Texas Friday. Scattered showers on Thursday will transition into scattered thunderstorms on Friday. It'll be very windy both days.

A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is likely to move through Friday evening into Friday night. We're still working out the details on these storms, but right now it looks like if any storms do turn severe they could produce severe winds in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in SW Houston: HPD
Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin
Couple walking by finds man's body in water at Galveston pier
Astros could learn punishment soon for sign stealing: Sources
Elderly woman injured during purse robbery: Video
Show More
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
Highly gifted Houston students soar in district's WINGS Academy
VIDEO: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps
2 Klein ISD students arrested for arson after fireworks blast
10-year-old shot by 12-year-old with long rifle in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News