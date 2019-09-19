Non-stop rain causes flash flooding emergency in Beaumont

As people were evacuated from their homes and a hospital in Winnie, residents in Beaumont are also facing a dire situation.
The Beaumont Police Department said its 911 operations center has experienced a heavy call load with over 250 high water rescues and another 270 evacuation requests.
Police are advising residents to call 409-832-1234 for non-emergency calls.
The 911 operations center has experienced a heavy call load with over 250 high water rescues and 270 evacuation requests. If there is an immediate threat to life safety, call 911. For non-emergency calls please call 409-832-1234.— Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) September 19, 2019
Please DO NOT leave your residence and attempt to operate a vehicle on flooded roads. Move to higher ground and await evacuation/rescue. More people lose their life during flooding events by leaving a safe location (which may be taking on water) and driving into flooded streets.— Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) September 19, 2019
The area saw rainfall rates of up to five inches per hour overnight. A parking lot was underwater and some cars were left abandoned on the roads.
The town of Hamshire, southwest of Beaumont, has received more than 28 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.
I-10 is shut down in both directions from FM 365 to SH 73.
One viewer was traveling along the freeway between Beaumont and Winnie and said there was water "as far as the eye could see."