Non-stop rain causes flash flooding emergency in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A life-threatening flash flood emergency unfolded overnight in Beaumont and continues Thursday morning.

As people were evacuated from their homes and a hospital in Winnie, residents in Beaumont are also facing a dire situation.

The Beaumont Police Department said its 911 operations center has experienced a heavy call load with over 250 high water rescues and another 270 evacuation requests.

Police are advising residents to call 409-832-1234 for non-emergency calls.





The area saw rainfall rates of up to five inches per hour overnight. A parking lot was underwater and some cars were left abandoned on the roads.

The town of Hamshire, southwest of Beaumont, has received more than 28 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

I-10 is shut down in both directions from FM 365 to SH 73.

One viewer was traveling along the freeway between Beaumont and Winnie and said there was water "as far as the eye could see."

