I-10 blocked by flooding in Chambers and Jefferson counties

WINNIE, Texas (KTRK) -- As a flash flood emergency inundates Chambers County and thunderstorms threaten across southeast Texas, part of I-10 has become impassable.

TxDOT reports that traffic is unable to access I-10 east and westbound from FM 365 in Jefferson County to SH 73 in Chambers County.

An ABC13 viewer shared video of what it looked like early Thursday morning on I-10 westbound between Beaumont and Winnie.



Roads are out working to assess dangerous situations, and place blockades to keep drivers out of unsafe areas.

Multiple roads in Winnie are flooded. Officials are warning people not to drive around barricades.



Chambers County Emergency Management said that water is in businesses and homes, reminding people that if they do evacuate and go to a shelter, remember to bring their pets, have them on a leash and bring food.

Those who need to can go to a flood shelter at White's Park Community Center at 225 White's Memorial Park Road.
