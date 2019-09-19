I-10 blocked by flooding in Chambers and Jefferson counties

TxDOT reports that traffic is unable to access I-10 east and westbound from FM 365 in Jefferson County to SH 73 in Chambers County.
Roads are out working to assess dangerous situations, and place blockades to keep drivers out of unsafe areas.
THIS IS A ROAD. #abc13 #winnie pic.twitter.com/l5XGCF8Cjb— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 19, 2019
Avoid these roads in Liberty & Chambers County:— Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) September 19, 2019
FM-1010
FM-1008 at CR-2313
FM-1008 at CR-2285
CR-379
SH-124 near Winnie & near Beaumont @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/noYp6Nwyj6 pic.twitter.com/Laf8SkCc7V
Chambers County Emergency Management said that water is in businesses and homes, reminding people that if they do evacuate and go to a shelter, remember to bring their pets, have them on a leash and bring food.
Those who need to can go to a flood shelter at White's Park Community Center at 225 White's Memorial Park Road.