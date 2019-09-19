I-10 blocked by flooding in Chambers and Jefferson counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5551692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ABC13 viewer shared video of what it looked like early Thursday morning on I-10 westbound between Beaumont and Winnie.

Avoid these roads in Liberty & Chambers County:

FM-1010

FM-1008 at CR-2313

FM-1008 at CR-2285

CR-379

Avoid these roads in Liberty & Chambers County:

FM-1010

FM-1008 at CR-2313

FM-1008 at CR-2285

CR-379

SH-124 near Winnie & near Beaumont

WINNIE, Texas (KTRK) -- As a flash flood emergency inundates Chambers County and thunderstorms threaten across southeast Texas, part of I-10 has become impassable.TxDOT reports that traffic is unable to access I-10 east and westbound from FM 365 in Jefferson County to SH 73 in Chambers County.Roads are out working to assess dangerous situations, and place blockades to keep drivers out of unsafe areas.Chambers County Emergency Management said that water is in businesses and homes, reminding people that if they do evacuate and go to a shelter, remember to bring their pets, have them on a leash and bring food.Those who need to can go to a flood shelter at White's Park Community Center at 225 White's Memorial Park Road.