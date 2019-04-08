AFTERMATH: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Pasadena after a round of severe storms on Sunday afternoon.Dan Reilly, a warning coordination meteorologist for Houston and Galveston said the tornado first touched down at a business complex at Shaver St. and Edgebrook Dr. near South Houston High School, where it took out eight to 10 power poles and ripped off the back side of a vacant business."We do have broken poles, broken power lines down. We do have a building that's partially collapsed," said Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Art Aleman.Reilly said they believe the tornado then moved into a nearby neighborhood."We had a tornado come through here," said Mark Weldon, who lives at Pampa and Westside Drive. "I went to the window and we saw trampolines and barns flying around and stuff, so it was kind of crazy."Across the street, a front porch was completely ripped off the house and part of the roof damaged.Next door, tree limbs are everywhere.Weldon said he had a front row seat as the EF-1 tornado that came through his backyard saying, "the roof of that barn was swirling over the top of here."Investigators believe this same severe weather is to blame for damage to the Pasadena ISD bus barn, but it's unclear if this was from the tornado, or severe winds.Pasadena ISD says their school bus routes will be on schedule Monday morning.