Weather

Multiple agencies performing high water rescues across SE Texas

As heavy rain continued to inundate southeast Texas Thursday, teams of first responders from across two states were performing high water rescues.

Coast Guard crews from Baton Rouge and Houston responded to reports of flooding in Beaumont according to a statement.

Coast Guard members are currently staged in the emergency operations centers in Jefferson County, Harris County and the City of Houston.

Houston Fire Department crews were responding to a number of rescues as well.



In Winnie, a fleet of high profile vehicles was seen traveling through high water along Highway 124 as the levels continued to rise in the area.

Texas Task Force 1, the College Station-based urban search and rescue team, was also on the ground in Winnie.

It's not yet clear how many structures have taken on water, but the need for rescues appears to have been widespread in Chambers and Jefferson counties.

In the Jefferson County seat of Beaumont, CNN reported that a levy near the city was deteriorating and could break at any moment. A neighborhood near the levy was being evacuated.

Flooding continued to be a bigger issue in Harris County by midday and more rain fell over the city, impacting the north and east sections the hardest.

WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchambers countyfloodingrescuetropical depression
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas
Worst high water locations in the area
Flooding hits roads and businesses around Splendora
I-10 blocked in Chambers, Jefferson counties
Man frantically working to build dike around house in Jefferson Co.
Tree topples over home in midst of severe weather in Kingwood
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Winnie
Show More
Trae Tha Truth heading to flooded areas to rescue stranded people
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Non-stop rain causes flash flooding emergency in Beaumont
How to find your vehicle after it has been towed
The life cycle of a hurricane
More TOP STORIES News