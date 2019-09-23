Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fall has arrived but it won't really feel like it this week. Drier air will move in and hinder showers from forming most of the work week.The added sunshine will allow temps to make it to the lower 90s.Deep tropical moisture will return just in time for the weekend. You can expect scattered, heavy downpours of rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.