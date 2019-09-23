Weather

Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fall has arrived but it won't really feel like it this week. Drier air will move in and hinder showers from forming most of the work week.

The added sunshine will allow temps to make it to the lower 90s.

Deep tropical moisture will return just in time for the weekend. You can expect scattered, heavy downpours of rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
More TOP STORIES News