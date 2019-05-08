Weather

'MAKING THE BEST OF IT' Staff cook hot meals, care for students stuck at school due to floods

Hundreds of students were stuck at schools in three counties after rising water kept them from getting home safely on Tuesday.

At Southside Elementary School in Cleveland, about 800 students who couldn't get home at one point were fed snacks as school officials worked to reunite the children with their parents.

Wednesday morning, about 60 students were left at the school.




Thanks to teachers and staff who stayed the night, students were kept comfortable in the gym on cots, tucked under Red Cross blankets donated by a local hospital, and served a hot dinner of chicken rings and french fries.

Smiling teachers were there every step of the way to comfort the children.

New photos from Cleveland ISD superintendent Chris Trotter show how the district provided for the kids overnight.



Trotter decided students should stay after neighborhoods near the school flooded and buses couldn't get out. The school did not flood.

"We did not expect to have this, but we made the best of a bad situation," said Trotter, who has only been on the job for four days.

Trotter told ABC13 the staff energized him, and he praised the team, who continued to work hard with no sleep.

Principal Janie Synder said the reason everyone stepped up to care for the children is simple. They love the kids dearly.

"We love our kids. The bottom line is that we care about them and we are proud of this district and what we do here, and it's just emotional," said Snyder.



By 9 a.m., all students were picked up or bused home, after enjoying some breakfast, of course.

Cleveland ISD is closed Thursday.



New Caney ISD
At New Caney High School, people inside the building reported at least several inches of water inside hallways and classrooms.

Students could be found Tuesday evening at that campus and Porter High School.

The district said at the time all 1,850 students at the campuses were safe, and that there was no major flooding at either campus.

WATCH: Several inches of water reported in New Caney HS
EMBED More News Videos

Several inches of water was reported in New Caney High School.



Humble ISD
School officials in Humble said there were a number of students being served meals at five area campuses after they were not able to get home Tuesday afternoon.

A number of students remained at the following campuses:
  • Kingwood Park High School
  • Kingwood Middle School
  • Woodland Hills Elementary School
  • Foster Elementary School
  • Elm Grove Elementary School

Tuesday evening, Humble ISD released this statement to ABC13:

There are several other campuses in Humble ISD with a smaller number of students remaining. All are being cared for and served food.

Students are released to parents when their parents are able to make it to the school. The situation changes minute by minute as more students are picked up or buses are able to take students home.
