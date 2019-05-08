'MAKING THE BEST OF IT' Staff cook hot meals, care for students stuck at school due to floods

This is where the 60 students slept! In their Southside Elementary School gym. Kids are at breakfast now. Teachers—incredibly dedicated, most haven’t slept—folding blankets and cleaning up. #abc13 @ClevelandISDTX https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS pic.twitter.com/G5weysfrd8 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

OMG. Guess what I just found out?! These aren’t lunch ladies you’re seeing a @ClevelandISDTX principal + asst. superintendent— GLOVES, APRONS ON. Staying late and cooking for the kids. These women CARE. #chills #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS https://t.co/wpOLmgYHlo — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

Could. Not. Love. This. More! 😂

Shoutout to Chris Trotter - who has only been superintendent for FOUR DAYS! What a cool leader for the kids. #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS https://t.co/Nz2hgqrQtl — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

UPDATE! All @ClevelandISDTX students at SOUTHSIDE Elementary have now been picked up or bused home. Post breakfast, of course (pic below!) ❤️❤️❤️ #abc13 https://t.co/LNrJ9bz5sS pic.twitter.com/emJmMYvPjh — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 8, 2019

Hundreds of students were stuck at schools in three counties after rising water kept them from getting home safely on Tuesday.At Southside Elementary School in Cleveland, about 800 students who couldn't get home at one point were fed snacks as school officials worked to reunite the children with their parents.Wednesday morning, about 60 students were left at the school.Thanks to teachers and staff who stayed the night, students were kept comfortable in the gym on cots, tucked under Red Cross blankets donated by a local hospital, and served a hot dinner of chicken rings and french fries.Smiling teachers were there every step of the way to comfort the children.New photos from Cleveland ISD superintendent Chris Trotter show how the district provided for the kids overnight.Trotter decided students should stay after neighborhoods near the school flooded and buses couldn't get out. The school did not flood."We did not expect to have this, but we made the best of a bad situation," said Trotter, who has only been on the job for four days.Trotter told ABC13 the staff energized him, and he praised the team, who continued to work hard with no sleep.Principal Janie Synder said the reason everyone stepped up to care for the children is simple. They love the kids dearly."We love our kids. The bottom line is that we care about them and we are proud of this district and what we do here, and it's just emotional," said Snyder.By 9 a.m., all students were picked up or bused home, after enjoying some breakfast, of course.Cleveland ISD is closed Thursday.At New Caney High School, people inside the building reported at least several inches of water inside hallways and classrooms.Students could be found Tuesday evening at that campus and Porter High School.The district said at the time all 1,850 students at the campuses were safe, and that there was no major flooding at either campus.School officials in Humble said there were a number of students being served meals at five area campuses after they were not able to get home Tuesday afternoon.A number of students remained at the following campuses:Tuesday evening, Humble ISD released this statement to ABC13:Students are released to parents when their parents are able to make it to the school. The situation changes minute by minute as more students are picked up or buses are able to take students home.