earthquake

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state

FRESNO, Calif. -- A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook in the eastern part of Central California, according to the USGS.

The temblor was reported in the Owens Valley, south of the town of Lone Pine on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.



Residents across Central California reported feeling the quake, as did people in some parts of Northern and Southern California.

Clovis resident, Ashley Rios, shared a photo with us of a crack in the tile of her home caused by the earthquake.

Clovis resident, Ashley Rios, shared a photo with us on Instagram of a crack in the tile of her home caused by the earthquake.



Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said that the Owens Valley quake is in the same location that a M 4.6 quake was felt two nights ago. That smaller, earlier quake is now considered a foreshock to Wednesday's quake.



In the minutes after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake, there were more than a half a dozen aftershocks, ranging from M 2.5 up to M 4.6.

This is a developing story. Stay with this story for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnotulare countyearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
At least 5 dead after earthquake shakes Mexico
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Turner to make announcements regarding police reform
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Apple shutting down 7 stores across Houston amid massive COVID-19 spike
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
More isolated showers expected this afternoon
Camille Cosby breaks silence after husband granted appeal
Is it safe to send your child back to daycare?
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
More TOP STORIES News