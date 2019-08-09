Weather

Life-threatening rip current warning in effect for Galveston-area

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current warning for Galveston, Brazoria and Matagorda Islands along with the Bolivar Peninsula until 8 p.m.



They say life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Strong rip currents can create a serious swimming hazard.

The more you know about rip currents, the better prepared you can be for the hidden summer danger.

The NWS says if you get caught in a rip current, simply yell for help.

If you have to swim out of a rip current, they suggest you swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.
