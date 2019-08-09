Life-threatening rip current warning in effect for Galveston-area

🏖️ Those of you hoping to escape the heat by heading to the beach, be aware that a Rip Current Statement is in effect through this evening. Strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions. #HOUwx #GLSwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/VUDHBWhY8h — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 9, 2019

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current warning for Galveston, Brazoria and Matagorda Islands along with the Bolivar Peninsula until 8 p.m.They say life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Strong rip currents can create a serious swimming hazard.The more you know about rip currents, the better prepared you can be for the hidden summer danger.The NWS says if you get caught in a rip current, simply yell for help.If you have to swim out of a rip current, they suggest you swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.