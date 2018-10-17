The Trinity River in Liberty County is expected to enter major flood stage over the next few days. The swollen body of water is being inundated by rains from north Texas.Liberty County Office of Emergency Management says it is closely watching 12 riverside neighborhoods from Horseshoe Estates south to Lake Granada."We are asking the citizens that live along the river if they are going to stay to move their cars to higher ground," said Crista Beasley-Adams of Liberty County OEM. "Boat in and out like they normally do. Make sure they have food, water, pet supplies, medications, etc."Beasley-Adams say residents should only boat during the daylight hours to make sure responder can reach them in an emergency.They're now carefully watching and monitoring the Trinity River.