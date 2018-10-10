GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Although Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle today, the Category 4 storm's impacts are being felt along the Texas Gulf Coast.
HURRICANE MICHAEL track: Storm now a dangerous Category 4
Galveston ISD delayed classes two hours at Crenshaw Elementary/Middle School on Bolivar Peninsula due to the unpredictable high tides stemming from the storm.
That means school started at 10 a.m.
The district says any further updates will be on its Facebook page.
High Island ISD in Galveston County also decided to delay classes until 10 a.m., with buses running two hours later than normal.
Though Michael isn't churning toward Texas, the coast is still being closely watched.
A coastal flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. That also impacts Chambers and Brazoria Counties.
On Tuesday, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol warned people to stay alert due to the storm surges.
"Many of the jetties will be covered and even under water due to the elevated storm surge. Stay off all jetties and in shallow waters," the beach patrol said.
RELATED: Hurricane Michael radar: Strengthens to dangerous Category 4