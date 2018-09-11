HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Before Hurricane Florence hits, take a look at these hacks to store food and other things. (Shutterstock)

When preparing for a storm like Hurricane Florence, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricanehurricane florencehome tipfoodwaterdrinking water
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Airlines waiving fees because of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Street flooding this afternoon for parts of our coastal counties
Increasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
More Weather
Top Stories
Increasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico
Heavy rain causing street flooding in Dickinson
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
Street flooding this afternoon for parts of our coastal counties
Suspect barricaded after person shot in Tomball neighborhood
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Suspect in custody after shots fired at California hospital
Show More
House guests who overstayed their welcome killed, police say
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend
The Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
More News