ACCUWEATHER

How to build the perfect snowman

EMBED </>More Videos

Making a snowman isn't as easy as it seems! Building technique and weather conditions play a very important role in how your snowman turns out. (Shutterstock)

Making a snowman isn't as easy as it seems! Building technique and weather conditions play a very important role in how your snowman turns out. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to create the perfect snowman:

  • Location is everything, so make sure you start out on a flat surface with about two inches of wet snow for the snowman to sit on. You'll also need a big patch of snow that you can use to roll the snowman.
  • The ideal temperature for snowman construction is 30 degrees Fahrenheit. At that point, the snow has only a little moisture in it but is still soft enough to shape. If it's too cold, the snow will be too powdery to form correctly.
  • Make a big ball of snow and roll! Start from the bottom up and make the biggest bottom you can roll. Starting from the bottom, the balls for the perfect snowman's figure are three, two and one foot in diameter, respectively.
  • Don't forget to decorate! Buttons, rocks and charcoal can all be used to decorate your snowman. Finish with the arms and a hat, and you've got yourself a snowman.
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormwinter weatheru.s. & worldfun stuffaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
More accuweather
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Houston Weather: Fog and showers Friday, colder Saturday
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Cold front blows into Houston this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
Man uses Fortnite to sexually exploit teens
Cold and windy weather sticks around
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000, survey finds
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
Show More
HPD K9 officer T-Rex undergoing surgery for cancer
Six HISD educators nominated for national award
Barbie left on grave could solve 6-year-old's murder
Nazi sympathizer attempts to burn apartment building down
Karbach Brewery and Astros team up for new beer
More News