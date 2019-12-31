How low will temperatures go for New Year's Eve?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Year's Eve will remain pleasantly cool and dry. High clouds return late in the day ahead of our next rainmaker.New Year's Day will start cloudy and cool. As clouds thicken during the day, light to moderate rain showers will develop during the evening and especially overnight.The heaviest rainfall might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to 1" in most neighborhoods.This will be a steady rain that could last several hours, especially on Thursday.Drier air filters in by Friday, resulting in plenty of sunshine for our first weekend of 2020.