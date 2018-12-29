WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain this weekend, Cold returns next week

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says to soak up the sun today because it's going to be wet and cold this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clouds and a cold rain will return this weekend. Collinr says temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Light rain will continue to fall off and on through early Monday. But the rain should clear before your New Year's Eve festivities begin.

The first day of 2019 looks nice, then the rain returns January 2 along with a strong cold front, and things could get interesting for some parts of central and southeast Texas. Right now, it looks like only rain for Houston, but the cold air will really be a change when it arrives. Collin says that front could bring us our first freeze of the New Year either Thursday or Friday.

