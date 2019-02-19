WEATHER

Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet Tuesday afternoon

Moisture moving in will make for a sloppy, chilly Tuesday in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for a sloppy, cold Tuesday in Houston. Scattered, mostly light rain showers will continue off and on throughout the day. The combination of the rain, the thick clouds, and a northerly breeze will keep our temps below 50 for most of us. Coastal areas will peak out in the middle 50s.


The rain should diminish pretty quickly this evening, and we should even get an appearance of the sun again Wednesday as the atmosphere dries out behind a cool front. But it's right back to cold, wet weather Thursday with more rain Friday and Saturday as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.

For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for light showers. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, well after the parade has ended. Sunday is looking dry with sunshine as another cold front blows into Houston, but you guessed it. More rain is in the forecast by Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.

