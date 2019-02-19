Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet Tuesday afternoon

The weather will give our umbrellas another workout this week, starting tomorrow. Sunshine will be lacking for our cold, rainy Tuesday, but it will make some appearances this week in between rainy weather systems!



Prepare for a sloppy, cold Tuesday in Houston. Scattered, mostly light rain showers will continue off and on throughout the day. The combination of the rain, the thick clouds, and a northerly breeze will keep our temps below 50 for most of us. Coastal areas will peak out in the middle 50s.The rain should diminish pretty quickly this evening, and we should even get an appearance of the sun again Wednesday as the atmosphere dries out behind a cool front. But it's right back to cold, wet weather Thursday with more rain Friday and Saturday as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for light showers. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, well after the parade has ended. Sunday is looking dry with sunshine as another cold front blows into Houston, but you guessed it. More rain is in the forecast by Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.