Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas through Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS EVE FORECAST: Winds return overnight and more clouds tomorrow, with chances of a P.M. shower

Looking Ahead: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a beautiful weekend, Collin says we'll start to see changes develop Christmas Eve.

Onshore winds have returned so look for clouds to return by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain is possible along with seasonal temperatures.

By Christmas Day, the sky turns mostly cloudy and with enough moisture in place, can't rule out a few showers. High temperatures will warm in the low 70s.
Strong storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning, as our next system approaches. Heavy wind gusts are likely and will be the main threat.

Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows after Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.

