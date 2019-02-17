Houston Weather: Cool start to Monday with rain chances increasing Monday night

We saw a lot of cloud cover today, but the clouds are finally starting to break up. Due to the clearing, we are expecting cooler temperatures tonight. Lows should drop down into the 40s. Tomorrow we are expecting partly cloudy skies with increasing cloud cover in the evening. We could also see some isolated rain near the coast in the afternoon. The rain chance goes up as we head into the evening.Rain chances continue to increase on Tuesday with much of the area expecting to see rain. Storms are possible but are not expected to be severe. Chances of rain continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.