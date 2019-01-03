WEATHER

Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend

Collin says the rain should clear out by the midday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain is now moving out of southeast Texas. After a chilly night tonight, we'll warm nicely into the weekend and reach the low 70s by Sunday!

While street flooding is still possible in isolated spots, river and creek flooding will be the lingering concerns for the next few days. Several creeks are near the top of their banks and could flood out rural roads.



The heaviest rain will end before noon, and Travis says all of the rain will clear out during the afternoon with a little sunshine emerging in some places. Temperatures will stay on the cool side through Friday morning.

Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. After a cold and frosty start to Saturday, it will turn pleasant and remain sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.

