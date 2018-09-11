WEATHER

Homes and streets flooding in Texas City

Street flooding causes school closures and bus delays

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rainfall over Texas City has sent flash flooding into the streets and some homes.

The area received more than 9 inches of rain, and more is expected.



Texas City ISD has cancelled school for Tuesday due to the high water. The College of the Mainland is also closed for the day.
Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Dickinson, where there's street flooding across from an elementary school.

