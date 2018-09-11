Homes and streets flooding in Texas City

The area received more than 9 inches of rain, and more is expected.
Rainfall has temporarily ended over TX City after nearly 9 inches isolated this morning. More rain is possible moving in from the SW. Use caution as flooding of roadways continues in this area #txwx pic.twitter.com/HoeTw9EwL2— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 11, 2018
Texas City ISD has cancelled school for Tuesday due to the high water. The College of the Mainland is also closed for the day.
Due to flooding in and surrounding TCISD, we are cancelling school for Sept. 11, 2018.— Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) September 11, 2018
STREET FLOODING: This is in Texas City. Neighborhood streets are filling-up with water. No homes flooded from what we can tell right now. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rrgTw64YrI— Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) September 11, 2018
STREET FLOODING: An Eyewitness News viewer sent us a photo of what it looks like on his street in Texas City. Be careful if you are headed out this morning. What does it look like where you live? If you can safely do so, tweet us your weather photos. https://t.co/mNm6i2RIDS pic.twitter.com/mjStUm7Ooq— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 11, 2018