WEATHER

High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the difference between a high surf advisory and a high surf warning, as well as what you should do when they are issued. (AccuWeather)

When distant storms create high waves near the shore, authorities might issue a high surf advisory or warning.

An advisory means that the waves pose a threat to those on shore. If one is issued, it's best to stay out of the water.

A warning means waves are posing an even greater threat, and it might even mean the waves are already causing damage. If a high surf warning has been issued, you're advised to stay away from the shore.

Learn more about high surf in the video above from AccuWeather.
Related Topics:
weatheroceanswaternaturesafetybeaches
WEATHER
Looking Ahead: Light rain also possible on Christmas Day
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Lake Conroe to reopen after heavy rain and debris forced closure
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman trapped inside burning car dies after crashing
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
Two city of Houston hacks reveal system weaknesses: expert
Woman found dead in hotel freezer was locked inside: Lawyer
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
E. Loop to stay closed through end of week due to bridge repair
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Show More
Woman who wanted to see world before going blind vanishes
Pizza customer called 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
Trucker saves beagles thrown from vehicle on highway
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Uber driver accused of threatening to rape passenger
More News