Weather

HFD creates COVID-19 kits to help tackle severe weather this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is preparing for what the tropical depression in the Gulf will bring to the city when the first bands of rain begin Friday.

Officials are taking preparations for potential high water rescues that fire department personnel will have to address during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have what we call COVID kits on each of our high water vehicles," said chief of operations for HFD, Michael Mire. "Inside a waterproof plastic case will be 300 masks for people we rescue. The trucks that can hold up to 20 people can be decontaminated after each trip. COVID is now layering everything the fire department does."

He also added that what could be a flooding emergency on top of a pandemic, is just more of a test for the department.

"I've never seen a group of people more resilient," Mire said of the fire department.

Firefighters will be the ones to get people out of flooded homes or take people injured in accidents to hospitals.

"If the medical center is flooded in, we may have to take them to hospitals other than Ben Taub or Memorial Hermann. We're also asking people to be understanding if that should happen," Mire said.

Should you need to call an ambulance during the storm that's predicted to last into Sunday, Mire asks you to gather all your medications and be ready to go.

"That saves time during rapid evacuations. And if you have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID, inform the 911 dispatcher so our crews know how to respond safely."

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonhouston fire departmenttropical stormcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warnings issued ahead of Depression No. 8
Magnolia murder suspect found dead inside Cypress home
Baytown officer fired following controversial arrest
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Houston businesses worried over consulate closure fallout
Show More
Jersey Village officer opens fire at stolen vehicle suspect
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
How Texas Medical Center plans to prepare for severe weather
Rainbands from Hanna expected to impact Houston Friday
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
More TOP STORIES News