DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --Heavy rainfall overnight is causing street flooding in Dickinson.
Water pooled outside of Hughes Road Elementary School and near a neighborhood.
Another school in Dickinson ISD tweeted that it will begin at its normal time, however some bus routes may be running late.
See you soon 🐊! School will start at normal time but some bus routes may be running late. Stay dry and safe! @DickinsonISD— Gator STEM (@disdSTEM) September 11, 2018
Clear Creek ISD also expected bus delays but plans to operate classes on a normal schedule.
We are experiencing slight bus delays due to the weather. CCISD is operating on a normal schedule today.— Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) September 11, 2018
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says parts of Galveston County have received up to six inches of rain.
In Texas City, the flooding and high water has become a larger issue forcing the school district to cancel classes Tuesday.
The College of the Mainland also announced it will be closed due to flooding.
STREET FLOODING: An Eyewitness News viewer sent us a photo of what it looks like on his street in Texas City. Be careful if you are headed out this morning. What does it look like where you live? If you can safely do so, tweet us your weather photos. https://t.co/mNm6i2RIDS pic.twitter.com/mjStUm7Ooq— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 11, 2018
You can check trouble spots here.