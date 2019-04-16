STORM OUTLOOK: Heavy rain and scattered storms expected Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong Pacific storm will move across Texas on Wednesday.The cold front associated with this system will bring a combination of heavy rain and scattered storms, some of which could be strong to even severe.The primary impacts of these stronger storms will be hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.The best rain chance will be after midnight Wednesday and through the early commute on Thursday.Rain accumulations will range from 0.50 inches near the coast to one to two inches for areas north of I-10.