Weather

STORM OUTLOOK: Heavy rain and scattered storms expected Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong Pacific storm will move across Texas on Wednesday.

The cold front associated with this system will bring a combination of heavy rain and scattered storms, some of which could be strong to even severe.

The primary impacts of these stronger storms will be hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The best rain chance will be after midnight Wednesday and through the early commute on Thursday.

Rain accumulations will range from 0.50 inches near the coast to one to two inches for areas north of I-10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonhailstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News