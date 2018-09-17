ONE MINUTE WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for a steam bath again Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high temperature will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values peaking between 100-106.

Rain chances will remain very low for the first half of the new work week, but that will change by the end of the week. Deeper tropical moisture returns by Thursday, increasing the threat for daily downpours and thunderstorms thru the weekend. Some of this moisture is from the remnants of Isaac. The National Hurricane Center says the remnant circulation now has a 0% chance of redeveloping.

