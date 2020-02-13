Weather

Grab a Jacket! Cool start to Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The much anticipated cold front arrived right on schedule and cleared through Southeast Texas with a bit of rain and some gusty northerly winds Sunday morning.

Clear skies and very dry air will allow temperatures to drop down into the 40s as we head into Monday morning. We are expecting a lot of sunshine Monday which will help to warm us up into the low 70s. Gorgeous weather looks to continue throughout most of the work week. Overall, it will be a great week to spend outdoors!

Moisture should start to move back in over the next weekend bringing back a slight chance of rain next Sunday. Another cold front is expected to move in the following Monday which could bring in cooler air and a chance of rain.

