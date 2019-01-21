WEATHER

Houston Weather: Next cold front to arrive Wednesday

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says circle Wednesday on your calendar. That's when you can expect another cold front to move through.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The temperature rollercoaster will continue this week, but the day you'll want to circle on your calendar will be Wednesday as another cold front moves through.

This front will bring our next round of scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder and our next round of cold.

Latest weather models have the front pushing through the Houston area sometime after midnight, but before sunrise.

The potential for frozen precipitation is not likely, but worth monitoring, especially in our northern counties, as a couple of our computer models indicate some development early Wednesday morning.

Once the front pushes through, sunshine returns, and cold and windy conditions will follow.
