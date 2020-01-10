Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A line of thunderstorms with severe wind gusts is likely to roll through southeast Texas Friday night.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be business as usual most of the day Friday. Like Thursday, it will be breezy and mild in the morning with temps in the 70s and a few passing showers. Winds will be gusting above 30 mph at times, even when it's not raining.Once we get to the latter half of Friday afternoon, we'll be monitoring MegaDoppler closely for scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of the main event expected to arrive Friday evening. There's a lower chance these afternoon thunderstorms will form, but if they do, they will rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Most of us will just get showers until the main line arrives late at night.That round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to move through southeast Texas between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Confidence is increasing that this line of storms will impact Houston sometime between 10 p.m Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The whole line will be moving at around 50 mph, so some storms within the line could turn severe and produce winds in excess of 75 mph along with isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.