Florence breaks North Carolina record for tropical system rainfall

Here's how much rain North Carolina can expect by the time Hurricane Florence leaves the state. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

North Carolina has officially broken the state record for most rainfall ever from a tropical storm.

Hurricane Florence, which downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday, has continued to bring rain as it slowly moves through the Carolinas.

The NWS Newport/Morehead City office reported that 25.77 inches of rain has fallen at their Hoffman Remote Operated Weather Station (RAWS).

That rainfall total breaks the old record of 24.06 inches set during Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

In addition to the official report, an unofficial report from a weather observer said 30.59 inches of rain was recorded 1 mile north of Swansboro.

Additional rain will continue to fall into next week causing rain totals to only increase.

This post will be updated as rainfall totals continue to come in throughout the week.
