Double meteor shower! Catch the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids on Monday night

Meteor shower enthusiasts will have not one but two reasons to look at the night sky on Monday.

The Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will both peak on July 29-30. They will combine for about 25 meteors per hour, AccuWeather reports.

For the best viewing experience, find a safe, open space away from city lights. Relax on the ground and fix your eyes on the stars above. The radiant points for both showers are in the south, but you don't need to look in any direction in particular to see these meteors.

These will be the first meteor showers we'll be able to see since the Eta Aquarids peaked in early May.

When it comes to sky-watching, the fun never stops. On Wednesday night there will be a black moon, a term meaning the second new moon of the month.

SEE ALSO: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events

Because they are so close to the new moon, viewing conditions for the showers will be excellent in areas with clear skies.
