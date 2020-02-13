one minute weather

Coldest February Houston weather in 122 years is moving in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of southeast Texas. This warning will last through Monday afternoon. Temperatures are currently below freezing across all of SE Texas, and we are seeing wintry precipitation from our northernmost areas all the way down to the coast. So far we have mostly been dealing with a sleet, creating hazardous icy conditions on roadways areawide. Our northern and northwestern viewers have seen that sleet transition over to snow with colder air moving in, a changeover that will occur area-wide later this morning. This system will clear in the mid-morning, but with temperatures staying below freezing and another winter storm likely on Wednesday, travel could be impacted throughout the work week.

We're in the thick of it now. ABC13 meteorologist are working around the clock to ensure you and your family stays safe throughout this storm



Arctic air is moving down the Plains, and we are now predicting the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to reach Houston by Tuesday morning.



A Winter Storm Warning means significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel is expected within 24 hours. Sporadic power outages will be a possibility. On top of a Winter Storm Warning, we also have a Wind Chill Warning that will go into effect at midnight, the first-ever such warning issued for our area, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and can lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

A Hard Freeze is expected through at least Tuesday afternoon. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.

With the different possible types of winter precipitation, forecasting can be tricky



You should plan to stay put for at least a day given where you are Sunday night because travel may be extremely hazardous Monday.

Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10 to 10 degrees will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.

How much freezing rain, ice, and snow will we get?

It's difficult to pin down exact amounts, but we are seeing a strong signal in the data that over 1/4" of ice could accumulate in and around Houston, which could cause major power outages. Ice from freezing rain and sleet will occur before any changeover to snow. Our northern counties could see snow totals between 4-7+"... Central counties between 1-3"... and coastal counties less than a inch.



How cold will it get, and how long will it stay below freezing?

We are predicting the coldest weather to occur on Tuesday morning when temperatures fall down to 10 degrees. Lows in the single digits are likely north of Houston with wind chill readings in below zero. These would be our coldest temperatures since December 1989 and the coldest February temperatures since 1899. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing from Sunday evening until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, and it's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.

Is it true that another winter storm could hit us after this one?

Yes, it is looking more likely that a second winter storm will impact us from Wednesday into Thursday. This one could also bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back own in the teens.

