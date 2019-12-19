Weather

Clouds return late Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next weather system to impact us will bring back the clouds late Thursday followed by chilly rain showers Friday.

An area of low pressure will spin up near the middle Texas coast, producing widespread showers Friday night into Saturday morning. These showers and clouds should clear out Saturday, giving way to another sun-filled Sunday.

By the time Christmas rolls around, the wind will turn back in from the Gulf, bringing back milder air, clouds, and a small chance for showers. Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.

