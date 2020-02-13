Beta brings flash flooding across parts of SE Texas

There is a Flood Advisory over northeast Harris County. Steady moderate showers are causing streams and waterways to rise, but with rain falling at 1" per hour, no major issues are expected at this time. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/YLf0aP3VRa — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 23, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to Southeast Texas overnight into Wednesday morning. All the Flash Flood Warnings have expired, but a Flood Advisory remains across parts of Houston and Harris County.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for counties along and east of I-45.Our entire coast is also under a Coastal Flood Warning. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet above normal. This warning lasts through 7 am Thursday.Beta's center is expected to slowly track northeast overnight and pick up speed Wednesday, pushing it's deep moisture away from Houston by Wednesday afternoon.Temperatures will generally hold steady in the 70s, and we might even get a little sunshine by the end of the day.All of this rain should clear out late Wednesday, with drying expected Thursday. With the drier air in place, morning lows will dip into the 60s with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees by Monday, but a cool front arriving next Tuesday should knock highs back down into the 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.