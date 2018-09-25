Tropical moisture is surging back in from the Gulf today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that scattered heavy downpours are pushing inland this morning and will impact Houston as we head into the afternoon.A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.There won't be any dry air behind this cool front. Moisture blowing overhead from the Pacific will keep the sky cloudy over Houston and keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day thru the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.