A few downpours possible on a hot weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few downpours are possible both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it now looks like a new upper low forming over Mexico will spin a little closer to Texas than originally thought. This will keep at least a small chance of thundershowers in the forecast both afternoons. Deeper moisture wrapping around this low pressure system will be aimed toward Matagorda Bay, bringing higher rain chances to the southwest of Houston.Temperatures will warm to around 90 both days, but any neighborhood that gets an afternoon thundershower could briefly drop into the 70s.With this weak upper low hanging nearby most of next week, a downpour could pop up any afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 90s.Hurricane season begins Monday, and Travis says we'll be watching a developing tropical disturbance south of Mexico. This disturbance is expected to move north into the Gulf of Mexico's Bay of Campeche. This area of low pressure will need to be monitored next week, but there is no immediate threat to the Texas Gulf Coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.