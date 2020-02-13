A cold wind blows into Houston Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds are clearing out of Southeast Texas, and that means it will be even colder Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the lower and middle 40s everywhere except right along the immediate coast.Strong winds wrapping around a winter storm in the Plains will likely prompt a Wind Advisory. You can expect sustained northwest winds at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s under a sunny sky.You can expect similar weather Friday and Saturday but with less wind. Sunshine will warm temperatures from the mid 40s into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend.Trick-or-treat weather will be fantastic, if not a little chilly. Sunday's temperatures range will be just about perfect as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s into the 70s. Another front arriving Sunday will sustain the pleasant weather through Election Day and beyond. You can expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s (with sunshine!) for most of next week.