Weather

A cold wind blows into Houston Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds are clearing out of Southeast Texas, and that means it will be even colder Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the lower and middle 40s everywhere except right along the immediate coast.

Strong winds wrapping around a winter storm in the Plains will likely prompt a Wind Advisory. You can expect sustained northwest winds at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s under a sunny sky.

You can expect similar weather Friday and Saturday but with less wind. Sunshine will warm temperatures from the mid 40s into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend.

Trick-or-treat weather will be fantastic, if not a little chilly. Sunday's temperatures range will be just about perfect as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s into the 70s. Another front arriving Sunday will sustain the pleasant weather through Election Day and beyond. You can expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s (with sunshine!) for most of next week.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Zeta makes landfall just west of Grand Isle Louisiana in Cocodrie
Harris Co. issues new $40M COVID-19 relief fund
Constables find thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods in Katy home
The most terrifying Latin American ghost stories
Rockets to hire Stephen Silas as head coach, ESPN reports
Show More
Who is Stephen Silas? Meet the man who will coach the Rockets
Gov. Abbott proposes to 'defund cities who defund police'
Funeral service for fallen HPD sergeant set for Thursday
Why activists say Latinos don't vote
Driver who caused deadly wreck fled in stolen truck, police say
More TOP STORIES News