5-year-old dressed as firefighter keeps watch of Buffalo Bayou during Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While taking in Imelda's wrath, a 5-year-old Houston boy also made the best out of one of the worst floods.Photos shared by JoMarie, Jaycob's mom, show him splashing around in puddles while in his firefighter uniform.One image captures him at the Jensen bridge, keeping a look out of the high rising water at Buffalo Bayou.While little Jaycob loves his firefighting jacket, he didn't wear it Thursday, his mom explained, because he told her there was no fire.