200 students stranded across Aldine ISD from Imelda's floodwaters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple students at an Aldine ISD school were forced to spend the night on campus following the heavy floodwaters brought in by Imelda.

Across the district, about 200 kids could not get home because of the flooding, so they spent the night on campuses, about 20 of them stayed at MacArthur High School.

A student there shared a video of what it looked like as the storm moved through the area on Thursday.

The water was too high around MacArthur for the kids to make it home or for their parents to go to them, so the only option was to stay put. The students inside were taken care of.

There were also buses across the area that could not make it to schools or return the kids they had picked up back home. Many students waited several hours before finally getting to a parent.

HISD teachers also spent several hours after school with stranded students.

Teachers even served meals to the kids who had to wait out the storm until a parent could get them.

Aldine ISD was closed on Friday after multiple roads remained impassable.
