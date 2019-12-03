2 fronts coming this week: Here's how it could impact you

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a cold night tonight. Temps will fall into the 30s everywhere away from the coast. A little patchy frost is possible mainly northeast of Houston.A weak front is forecasted to move through Tuesday but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s.Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain low.